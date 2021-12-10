Minister Uday Samant requests Governor to take action in university scam

Irregularities of Rs 120 crore had surfaced in BAMU

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

The higher education minister Uday Samant on Thursday, requested Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to take action against the culprits of irregularities of Rs 120 crore in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU).

Samant met Governor Koshyari and presented a statement. The statement says that there was a question in the assembly about the scam of crores of rupees in BAMU. The government had constituted an inquiry committee on July 8, 2016 to June 14, 2017. The report of this committee has been received by the government and serious observations have been recorded in the report.

The government received this report on October 1 and no action has been taken on it yet. The higher education department has recently received this report and the department has informed the university to take action under Section 8 (7) of the Maharashtra Public University Act 2016. Minister Samant requested Governor Koshyari to take action against the culprits under Section 9 (3) of the Act.

Suspicion of scams in other universities

Some other universities in the state have not submitted annual accounts and audit reports to the government since 2012 and 2015. The possibility of financial irregularities in many universities like the one in Aurangabad cannot be ruled out. Therefore, Samant requested the Governor to agree to form a high level committee and conduct the audit of universities through government auditors or auditor general.