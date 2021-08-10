Ministry of MSME taking necessary steps for SME sector- Rane

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is taking necessary measures for the development of the MSME sector. Soon a special financial package will also be announced for the small industries and traders, said union MSME minister Narayan Rane in a meeting with delegation from the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and former Mayor Bhagwan Ghadamode accompanied the delegation. The member gave a presentation and held discussion on the problems of the MSMEs. Massia president Narayan Pawar gave a detailed presentation on key points required for the development of the SMEs and initiatives needed to be undertaken by the Central government. Pawar said, the SME sector is suffering the adverse effects of the pandemic and needs support from the government through money, manpower, marketing and machines. Lowering interest rates on small business loans, maximising the limit of seed money, margin money, co-operating in skill development initiatives, helping small businesses to adopt advance technology and machinery, reviving of CLCSS scheme and re-implement it effectively. After discussion with Dr Bhagwat Karad, Rane instructed the officials of the finance ministry to take further action on the issues and assured full support by the Central government for the development of the MSME sector. Massia vice president Kiran Jagtap, former president Sunil Kirdak, PRO Rahul Mogale and assistant PRO Suresh Khillare were present.