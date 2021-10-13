Minor girl held for snatching chain at Karnapura fair

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Two incidents of gold chain snatching were reported at the Karnapura fair. In one of the incident, the police arrested a minor girl who snatched the chain in one of the incidents.

On Tuesday night, Rani Vinod Batade (39, Kailasnagar) had gone to Karnapura temple with one other woman. When she was returning home, two persons came on the motorcycle at around 10.30 pm and snatched her chain. A case in this regard has been registered at the Vedantnagar police station. Under the guidance of PI Sachin Sanap, API Anil Kankal is further investigating the case.

In another incident, Sharda Bandu Jadhav (Mukundwadi Railway Station area) had gone to Karnapura temple on Wednesday morning. A minor girl, taking advantage of the crowd snatched Sharda’s chain. She started shouting while the chain snatcher tried to fled from the scene. However, Cantonment police station’s PSI Sachin Wayal, head constable Ayub Pathan, Ganesh Wagh, Zamir Tadvi, Avinash Dabhade and others nabbed the girl and seized the chain from her. A case was not registered as the woman did not lodge complaint in this regard.