Minor had threatened to commit suicide if questioning continues

Warned of writing the names of the police officials in suicide note

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

It has come to light that the minor who murdered prof Rajan Shinde had threatened the crime branch officials that he would commit suicide and write their name in the suicide note if they continue to interrogate him. This prompted the police to gather strong evidence first and then nab the minor, officials said.

Prof Rajan Shinde (Tukobanagar, Cidco N-2) was brutally murdered on October 11. Police had initially speculated that the murder was committed by the juvenile in close relation. He later confessed to the crime during interrogation and said he had hidden weapons and items in the well. Police seized the items and arrested him on Monday and sent him to a juvenile detention centre as ordered by the juvenile justice board. Police commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta, deputy commissioner Deepak Girhe, Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav and other officers and staff handled the sensitive murder with utmost secrecy.

The killer was the main suspect of the police from the first day of the incident. Hence when senior officers started questioning him a few hours after the incident, he first asked them to show evidence stating that he is a minor. He also warned that they can't do such an inquiry as he was minor and would commit suicide and write their names in the letter, if they continued to question him. The police then decided to gather evidence first.

The police said that there were constant quarrels between prof Shinde and the minor over study and other small and big reasons. The relatives then came to know that the minor had committed this act. The relatives then pressured him to tell the truth to the police. He later confessed to the police about the crime.