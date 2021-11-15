Minority Front demands release of scholarship

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

Minority Front (MF) demanded to release of scholarship for minority students immediately. All India president of MF Dr Feroz Khan submitted a memorandum to Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant during the latter’s visit to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Friday. In the memorandum, it was stated that the Government should appoint Muslim minority members on Bamu’s Management Council and. provide free education up to degree courses to the students who lost their father due to Covid. Dr Khan also felicitated the minister.