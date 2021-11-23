Minority NGO Forum’s conference held

Aurangabad, Nov 23:

Maharashtra Minority NGO Forum (MMNF) organised a two-day State level conference in the Maulana Azad College on November 20 and 21.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel inaugurated the conference. Principal of Maulana Azad College Dr Mazhar Farooqui presided over the programme.

The representatives of NGOs arrived here from the different parts of the State to participate in it.

They were honoured with a memento. The portal of MMNF was also launched. Principal of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy Dr Abubakar Bawazir was also present. The participants were guided on legal formalities and legal certification of Government. Zia Ahmed was the convener while the secretary of Global Medical Foundation Masiuddin Siddiqui proposed a vote of thanks.