MIT features in Innovation Council annual report

Aurangabad, Dec 4: G S Mandal’s Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad (MIT-Autonomous Institute) has featured in the Annual Performance Report of the Institutional Innovation Council (IIC) initiative under union the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education’s Innovation Council (MIC) was set up in 2018 to inculcate and enhance innovative concepts in higher education institutions. The MIC gave guidelines to colleges for setting up of IICs to create a complementary environment for students with innovative concepts and entrepreneurship. Activities like mentoring workshops, seminars by renowned entrepreneurs and experts were organised in the academic year 2020-21. They covered topics such as how to start your own business, the journey of innovative concepts to bring a successful product in the market, patents, self-reliant India, national education policy, national innovation concepts and startup strategy.

The union ministry took note of MIT (Autonomous) activities in the annual performance report. MIT IIC has senior faculty and professionals from various fields who guide students. Director General of MIT Group Munish Sharma congratulated the MIT for the recognition.