MIT, HHS Germany sign pact for academic development

Aurangabad, Sept 3: Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad (MIT) inked an agreement with Heinrich-Hertz-Schule (HHS) in Karlsruhe, Germany for the development of a friendly international cooperation. This was in accordance with mutual interests in developing programme on ‘Industry 4.0’ and technology exchanges.

'Industry 4.0' is the transformation of traditional industrial and manufacturing platforms into automated and interconnected systems capable of continuous autonomous improvement and automation. This transformation is powered by the internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and connected devices on cyber-physical networks.

An ‘Industry 4.0’ course programme for MIT students for 6 months will be run, apart from various other activities. The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Promotion Centre (IEPC), Aurangabad will act as the facilitator between both institutes, said MIT director general Munish Sharma, director Dr Santosh Bhosle and dean (Academics and Quality Assurance) and programme coordinator Dr Prashant Ambad.