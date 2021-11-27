MIT-IGS city chapter receives national ‘Best Local Chapter Award’

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS) city chapter has been declared the 'Best National IGS Chapter' for the year 2021.

The IGS and India and Associated Instruments Manufacturers India Limited (AIMIL) instituted the award. The city chapter was established at the Department of Civil Engineering, Marathwada Institute of Technology, on October 3, 2019.

The city chapter is catering needs of professionals, faculty members and students conducting national works, project competitions for students from diploma to postgraduate courses students.

About 600 faculty, students, research scholars, professionals from different states across India participated in its event. In view of this work, the IGS city chapter was declared as the best IGS Chapter. Dr Nilesh Patil (director, MIT), Prof Munish Sharma (director general, MIT) and Dr Y A Kawade (president, MIT) have congratulated and appreciated Dr Uttam Kalwane (chairman), Dr Manish Dixit (Secretary, IGS city Chapter) and all the professors in Civil Engineering Department of MIT for their success.