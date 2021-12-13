MIT sets example by embracing non-conventional energy

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 13:

With the rise in consumption and expenses of electricity in the State, saving money and adopting non-conventional energy resources is the need of the hour. Educational institutions which are non-aided always explore ways to reduce utility costs. One of them is lowering electricity expenses. MIT, one of the leading B Tech colleges in the city has gone for non-conventional energy by installing solar power around seven years ago.

An assistant professor from MIT K T Mahamuni said that the major requirement of electrical power in educational institutes is in the daytime, as major work of teaching-learning is carried out in day time. He said that the equipment of Solar power which is the cleanest and most abundant renewable resource was installed at Rs 1.18 crore.

“We can save 20 per cent expenses yearly because of non-conventional energy. Around 3 lakh units need. The capacity of the commissioned plant is 100 kW power. A total of nine units spread on the rooftop of MIT building. The expenditure for electricity consumption per month was around Rs 6.50 lakh. After commissioning the unit, the bill was reduced by Rs 2.20 lakh every month,” he said.

He said that before stepping on a bigger size Solar unit MIT installed 5 kva pilot project for three years

“ After achieving successful results from this pilot project, MIT decided to install Solar power plants on the available rooftop of the building. With the saving of the space the thought of getting rid of the hot sun in the summer season will also be reduced for the floors underneath of this rooftop units,” he said. The campus also has a solar panel for a 5 HP pump which waters the garden.

*Vision for getting excellence through innovations*

As there is tremendous scope for non-conventional energy production with the system grid-tied technology for saving. It encouraged MIT to contribute to this crisis and install non-conventional energy projects and set an example to follow others in the country. Always vision for getting excellence through innovations. Prof Munish Sharma, Director General of MIT, is the inspiration behind this complete mission.

Recently MIT has also commissioned the most modern laboratory for Automation in the field of Engineering. The engineering institute has the vision to have alternative power sources available.

*Solar electricity production lab*

Along with this project, MIT has one Solar Electricity production laboratory. This laboratory has various types of panels. There is an arrangement of giving angle to the panels with respect to sun rays and accordingly production of the electricity. This is especially useful to the students who are studying in the Electrical Engineering branch and the students who are interested in the non-conventional production of energy.