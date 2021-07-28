MJP pin-points missing of 30 MLD water in audit?

Aurangabad, July 28:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has completed a water audit of the existing water supply scheme. The officials underlined the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is lifting a quantity of 150 MLD water from Jayakwadi Dam and is distributing 120 MLD to the city. They had not found the details of 30 MLD of water?

The new water supply scheme is Rs 1680 crore and MJP is its nodal officer. The water supply scheme is hoped to be completed in three years. Till then the efforts are being taken to increase the capacity of water distribution in the city. Hence the AMC sought the help of MJP to conduct a water audit. Acting upon the orders of the AMC administrator the MJP officials completed the water audit and submitted their report as well.

According to sources, the MJP officials pointed out that they had not found the details of 30 MLD of water. They mentioned that the distribution of water should be between 140 and 145 MLD considering the leakages. The missing details of 3 crore litres (30 MLD) water are yet to be discussed.

Meanwhile, the proposal for fixing water meters is also pending. Moreover, it is a dire need of measuring the water right from its lifting till the distribution to the city.