MKM to celebrate foundation day on Aug 19

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) will organise a programme at a lawn in Harsul on August 19 to celebrate its 5th foundation day.

MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje will also grace the event.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, MKM coordinator Vijay Kakde Patil and Chandrakant Bharaat said the first silent morcha of MKM was taken out in the city on August 9, 2016, after Koperdi rape and murder incident.

They said that the morchas gave a new direction to the whole Maratha community.

A total of 58 silent morchas were organised in the different parts of the State for various demands, including punishment for the accused of Kopardi incident, reservation for Maratha community.

They said that the whole country took notice of the historic morchas of the community.

The community members decided to celebrate foundation day in the city from where MKM was established. The MKM office-bearers said that the discussions would be held on the community's demands and the current situation.

MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje will grace the event. Maratha leaders in political parties were invited orally, but they were asked to participate as community members, not as politicians.

Suresh Wakde, Kishor Chavan, Satish Vetal, Manoj Gaikwad and others were present at the briefing.