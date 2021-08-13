MLC Chavan demands medicines, equipment in GMCH

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), is facing the shortage of medicines and medical equipment and hence the patients have to purchase it from outside. MLC Satish Chavan has demanded through a memorandum to the medical education minister Amit Deshmukh that the medicines and equipment should be available at the earliest.

Chavan mentioned that patients not only from the Marathwada but also from Vidharbha, Khandesh come to the GMCH for getting treatment. However, there is shortage of medicines and equipment required for the Covid and Non-Covid patients. The supply is made by the Haffkine Institute but it is hampered frequently. The proposal for the supply was sent to Haffkine on May 4, but it has not yet received. The GMCH doctors and staff have to face the wrath of the relatives of the patients due to the shortage, he mentioned in the memorandum.