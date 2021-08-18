Mobile phones make photography more accessible

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Pictured clicked in cameras revitalize the past memories. Hence, photography has been an excitement for everyone since the 18th century. This field had undergone several changes due to the advancement in photography technology. The still pictures captured in the cameras became the moving pictures. The big cameras transformed into handy cameras, and now, the cameras have been replaced by the built-in cameras mobile phones.

After the attachment of the cameras to mobile phones, the taste of photography has also changed. Earlier, very special moments and occasions were captured in the lens. The process of photography was also lengthy and time-consuming. Now, In the era of Social Media, each mobile owner wants to click his precious and important moments in the phone cameras and showcase them on the social media. Even the editing of the photos and videos is just a click of button away in the smartphones using the editing apps.

Decrease in the sale of hand-operated cameras

Around 20 years back, the sale of cameras was enormous. There are two types of cameras in the market present. One, which is used by the common people for regular use, and the other type is of the advanced cameras used by the professionals. The sale of regular and ordinary cameras has declined after the availability of the phone cameras. However, the sale of professional cameras has no impact. Even those who are not professional photographers but nurture photography as a hobby prefer the large lens and high pixel cameras.

- Ajay Shah, Electronic gadgets dealer

Mobile phones made photography easyA revolutionary change has been brought in the field of photography by mobile phones. Earlier, the phone had very basic cameras. However, people used to be very happy with this new technology. Now, people have several options for photos and videos in smartphones as the phones are available with several advanced camera features and high megapixels. Moreover, the editing apps are also available on phones which can edit and mix the photos and videos in lesser time.

- Ghulam Haqqani, President, Aurangabad Mobile Phone Dealers Association

Box-------The first built-in camera phone was manufactured in South Korea in June, 2000. Later, all the major phone companies introduced phones with cameras. The earlier phone cameras were between 0.35 to 3 megapixels (MP). Now, smart phones have as many as four cameras in front and rear sides up to around 108 MP and more. The future cameras are said to have more advanced features like zoom, more MP, Advanced editing, and others.