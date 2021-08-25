MoH-I serves show-cause notices to doctors distributing vaccines without knowledge

Bajaj Group has provided Covid-19 vaccine to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) under CSR initiative. Accordingly, the AMC's health officials organised the vaccination distribution programme at the N-11 primary health centre on Tuesday. However, the officials are alleged of playing politics as the municipal officer of health (MoH) deputed by the state government was not invited to the programme. When he came to know about it in the evening, the health administration issued a show-cause notice to the doctors concerned with the vaccine distribution.

The AMC has created two posts of MoH (I and II) on its establishment. Accordingly, MoH-I is Dr Paras Mandlecha and MoH-II is Dr Neeta Padalkar. There is no legality to the creation of two posts but made upon the orders of the administration. For the past three months, a tug-of-war is going on between these two MoHs for reasons better known to them. Adding to the woes, Dr Mandlecha was not invited to the programme and he was not even aware of it. The programme was inaugurated at the hands of Dr Padalkar. Bajaj Group's advisor C P Tripathi, Dr Ravi Saware, Dr Priyanka Bhojane, Dr Tiwari and supervisor Gajbhare were present on the occasion. Later on, Dr Mandlecha came to know and he immediately issued show-cause notices to the head of the health centre Dr Saware and vaccination officer Dr Nalgirkar.