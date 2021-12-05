Monsoon fruits flood the city markets

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

With the onset of cold weather, the market has witnessed a huge influx of fruits. With around 100 tonnes of fruits being imported daily at Jadhavwadi Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the prices of fruits are also affordable to the common man. Hence citizens are consuming more than 60 tons of fruits every day, said traders in Jadhavwadi.

Consumers thronged to buy fruit on Sunday. Many kinds of fruits are available in abundance at Jadhavwadi and Shahganj markets. Guava is currently the most in demand and is being sold for Rs 30 per kg. Guava especially from Himayatbagh and Daulatabad are in high demand. Oranges are being sold at Rs 35 per kg, Sapodilla (chiku) at Rs 50 per kg, figs and apples at Rs 80 per kg and papaya at Rs 50 per kg. Custard apple (sitaphal), jujube, watermelon and dragon fruit are also available in the market. Bananas were being sold for Rs 10 to 15 a dozen.

Increased trend towards fruit purchase

After the second wave of corona, the citizens have become more inclined to eat fruit. Consumers are also taking advantage of the fact that most of the fruits fetch less than Rs 50 during the season, said Elias Bagwan, fruit trader.