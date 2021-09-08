More patients with dengue, chikungunya, fever than corona

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Dengue and chikungunya have spread in the city. The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is currently admitting more dengue, Chikungunya and fever patients than Covid-19. The number of patients treated in private hospitals is also high. Experts fear that the same situation as the outbreak of dengue in Aurangabad in 2019 is likely to recur.

The city had seen a surge in dengue cases in September 2019. The surge continued till two months. Similarly, the city is also battling corona since past 18 months. The intensity of corona decreased, but now dengue and chikungunya are taking their toll on citizens. The district malaria office has recorded 25 dengue patients and 16 chikungunya patients in the district during June to August. The number of patients is likely to be much higher in the private hospitals in the city. The number of dengue patients has been increasing rapidly since the beginning of September. Rainwater puddles and accumulation of water in household items contribute to breeding of mosquitoes. As the municipal health administration is busy preparing for the third covid wave, the eradication of mosquitoes is being neglected.

5 to 6 patients daily

The number of dengue, chikungunya and fever has risen in the past few days. Daily 5 to 6 patients are getting admitted in the GMCH. At present, we are treating 18 dengue patients in medicine department, said Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, head of the medicine department, GMCH.

Patients under treatment in GMCH:

Corona positive – 48

Dengue – 18

Fever – 47