MoS Abdul Sattar announces Rs 15 cr aid to get rid of monsoon damages

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The minister of state (MoS) for revenue Abdul Sattar today assured of releasing an aid of Rs 14.85 crore to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to undertake works causing damage to the people and their businesses during the monsoon.

The city witnessed heavy rainfall on September 7 night. The rainwater entered into the houses and shops of many localities situated in low lying areas in the city. To avoid damages due to natural disasters in future, the state government will provide financial aid to the AMC to undertake works like deepening the bed of Kham River, Himayat Baugh nullah, repairing of Al Jalal Colony's bridge, construction of protection wall and bridge upon nullah at Shreynagar, stressed Abdul Sattar.

The MoS had visited many affected areas in the city on September 10. He has also sought details from AMC officials on works to be undertaken to avoid damage due to rainfall in the future. The civic officials told him about 3-4 important works. Hence the MoS assured of granting the above funds to the civic body.

Details of Rs 15 crore funds

- Rs 7.08 crore: Construction of concrete nullah from Salim Ali Lake to Himayat Baugh.

- Rs 4.60 crore: Deepening of Kham River bed from Jalal Colony (Himayat Baugh) to Begumpura crematorium.

- Rs 1.38 crore: Construction of boundary wall and RCC bridge upon nullah (near Shalaka Apartment) and deepening it in Shreyanagar.

- Rs 1.03 crore: Re-construction of the bridge upon Kham River at Jalal Colony.

- Rs 72.82 lakh: Construction of protection wall on nullah passing through Noor Colony in Town Hall area.