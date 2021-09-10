MoS assures of funding Rs 3 cr for bridges in Jalal Cly, Shreyanagar

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The minister of state (MoS) for revenue Abdul Sattar today visited localities like Shreyanagar, Noor Colony and Jalal Colony, which were affected by rainfall on Tuesday. He assured of providing funds of Rs 3.10 crore for the construction of bridges in Jalal Colony (Aref Colony) and Shreyanagar.

The downpour has played havoc in the lives of people staying in areas either on the banks of the Kham river or nullahs or in low lying areas. The rainwater entered in their houses. MLC Ambadas Danve accompanied the MoS during the visit. During his visit to Jalal Colony, Abdul Sattar came to know that one private person has built a small bridge connecting Jalal Colony to Aref Colony, but the neighbours staying in Jalal Colony and Hilal Colony underlined that the rainwater enters their houses as the water level in the river increases during monsoon every year. The mobility of people gets blocked. Hence the MoS ordered the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials to prepare an estimate to increase the height and width of the bridge as well as increase the depth of river bed. The AMC officials claimed that the estimate would be between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore. Hence the MoS has assured of allocating Rs 2 crore for the new bridge, they said. Abdul Sattar also inspected the Noor Colony, situated near the Town Hall.

Sattar also visited Shreyanagar to inspect the nullah, situated close to Shalaka Apartment, as it was overflowing due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The rainwater had also entered into many houses. He assured of a fund of Rs 1.10 crore to demolish the existing old bridge and construct the new one with adequate height. He also told us to construct a compound wall on the nullah and increase its depth. Former corporator Raju Vaidya, former corporator Shilpa Wadkar, additional municipal commissioner B B Nemane, R P Nikam, ward officer S R Zarare and ward engineer B K Pardeshi were present on the occasion.