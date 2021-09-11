MoS Danve is habitual of ditching people: Sattar

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

The minister of state (MoS) for revenue Abdul Sattar suggests Raosaheb Danve to match his actions with the statements he makes around. He starts bowing before people during the Lok Sabha elections and kicks them as soon as the elections are over. He speaks for six months from one side and for the next six months from another side. To ditch people is his old habit and that is the reason why people call him 'Chakwa'. I had shared the mantra ' Jisko Bichu ke Mantra Malum Rahate, Vo Naag ke Bil Mein Hath Nahi Dalte' with him. However, as usual, while speaking in a hurry, he would have slipped his tongue, said Sattar in reply to the union minister of state's comment addressing to him as Vinchu (Scorpion).

After NCP president Sharad Pawar's statement on Congress, Abdul Sattar said," The Congress party has seen many ups and downs and many activists had come and gone, but it has risen in phases. It is a national party and also has a history. If the alliance with Shiv Sena continues, it would rise again in future. There is no need to tell, but just visualise what would have been the stature of Congress if it would have not had been with the present sitting government. In Maha Vikas Aghadi, the main switch is chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, while Congress and NCP are (subordinating) helping fuses. Sena is not treating its political ally, the treatment once meted out by BJP to Shiv Sena during their alliance. Hence I am very hopeful that the sitting government will complete its full term of five years." If Congress would have heard while issuing nominations during the Lok Sabha elections then the situation would have been different in two districts, he mentioned.

In response to the Chipi airport controversy, Sattar said, " The union minister Narayan Rane should speak like a 'Rane' not like 'Charaane'. The chief minister is the first citizen of the state. The BJP high commands also respect his stature, therefore, Rane should also maintain it and act with self-respect."