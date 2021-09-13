MoT, Gujarat Tourism vows to attract visitors from region

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The Gujarat Tourism (GT) in association with the union Ministry of Tourism (MoT) had organised a 'travel and tourism' meet for travel agents in the city, recently. GT officials Bakul and Sahabaz through PPT presentation highlighted popular and lesser-known tourist destinations in and around Gujarat. They focused on Border Tourism, Buddhist Circuits, Historical and Archaeological Sites.

The manager of Indiatourism (Aurangabad) R J Ram and tourist information officer (TIO) Manish Tadvi were present on the occasion. Later on, IndiaTourism officials and the President of Travel Agent Association of Aurangabad (TAAA) Ashutosh Badwe expressed their views on the promotion and marketing of Gujarat. It was followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session between local travel agents and GT officials, stated the press release issued by Indiatourism (Aurangabad).

The stakeholders demanded to organise FAM tours to Statue of Unity and other major attractions in Gujarat, offer discounts to students groups, start ferry services between Bhuj and Okha, provide regular updates on development and packages, hold such meets twice a year in the city etc.