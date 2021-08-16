Motorcycle thieves gang from Jalna busted

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The Chikalthana police have busted a gang of motorcycle thieves from Tirthpuri in Jalna district and seized articles amounting Rs 4.83 lakh, including ten motorcycles.

Constable Lahu Thote, Ganesh Muley, Deepak Surase, anna Gawande during patrolling arrested a motorcycle thief, who stole a motorcycle from Nipani Phata on Beed By-pass road recently. During interrogation, he confessed that there were four more members in the gang.

Accordingly, a police team went to Tirthpuri in Ghansavangi tehsil of Jalna district and arrested two accused and seized ten stolen motorcycles. All the three arrested have been identified as Shahji Sudhakar Kurkute, Tatyasaheb Ashok Bhalekar, and Shahrukh Mukhtar Shaikh. All of them have been remanded in police custody till August 18.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Vishwas Patil by PSI Pradeep Thube, constable Lahu Thothe, Ganesh Muley, Deepak Deshmukh, Deepak Surashe, Anna Gawande, Yogesh Tarmale, and others. SP Mokshada Patil and sub-divisional officer Dr Vishal Nehul congratulated the police team.

10 motorcycles seized

The stolen motorcycles are three from the jurisdiction of the Chikalthana and one each from Bidkin, Ambad, and Karmad. The investigation of the other motorcycles is in progress. The seized motorcycles have registration number including MH20 EW 5360, MH20 DR 3148, MH21 AY 5546, MH16 BW 3193, MH20 CW 9552, MH21 BJ 6254, MH21 AE 5209, MH20 FM 6332, MH20 DH 1111 and MH20 FD 1678.