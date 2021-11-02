Motorcyclist dies in road mishap; unidentified vehicle driver booked by police

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

A 40-year-old motorcyclist dies after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Waluj MIDC area recently. Meanwhile,

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against an unidentified vehicle for rash driving. The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Baburao Panjge (40, resident of Salampurenagar, Wadgaon).

It is learnt that Sanjay Panjge was riding a motorcycle on October 29. His motorcycle was not having a number plate and he was proceeding towards Waluj MIDC. Panjge sustained grave injuries when an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle at 5.30 pm. Police admitted him to the local government hospital, but he died while undergoing treatment at 10 pm.

Acting upon the complaint of the deceased's wife Chayya Panjge, Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against the unidentified vehicle. PSI Rahul Nirval is investigating the case.

Unidentified body found

The Waluj police have found the body of a 35-year-old unidentified person in Waluj Industrial Estate on Sunday. The police spotted him in an unconscious state. The cops rushed him to the government hospital, but the doctor declared him dead. The deceased is wearing a blue-white coloured T-Shirt. The police administration appeals to the citizens to share the information if they have any regarding the departed soul. Head constable Mahajan is investigating the case.