MoU between MAC and GIZ for international skill development academy

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) and GIZ under the Indo-German Program for Vocational Education and Training (IGVET) to set up an international skill development academy on Saturday. This agreement will give impetus to skill development activities in MAC.

Giving more information chief executive officer of automotive skill development council Arindam Lahiri said, "India has a skilled and employable workforce of only 2.3 per cent in various industries and occupations. Compared to India, England has 68 per cent, Germany 75 per cent, Japan 80 per cent and South Korea 96 per cent skilled manpower. Due to this difference, the number of educated unemployed in India is very high. The MoU has been signed in view of effective socio-economic policies in India and the need for effective institutions to implement them." The MoU between these competent agencies will give impetus to skill development initiatives. An international academy will be set up to bring together the skilled trainers working at different levels for skill development, which will help in creating a skilled workforce and reducing the unemployment. The dignitaries expressed the hope that India's employable skilled manpower would further accelerate India's industrial progress. MAC president Munish Sharma, director of GIZ Dr R Rodney, managing director Jayant Padalkar, director Ashish Garde, vice president Anil Deshmukh, Rajendra Mudkhedkar and GIZ's Ravi Shankar were present.