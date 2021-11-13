MP assures MSRTC employees of raising issues in Lok Sabha

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

The district's MP, Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, has claimed that the past BJP-led state government tried to threaten and manage him in connection with the parallel pipeline project in the city. The MP was addressing the MSRTC employees who are observing the strike at Central Bus Stand, on Saturday.

The MP said," Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called me to attend one meeting in Mumbai. The officials from the parallel pipeline project company were also present in the meeting. The company was of BJP leaders. Fadnavis told me in the meeting that if there will be opposition to the company then Aurangabad will have to struggle to get water for 30 long years. The city will not get water."

After the end of the meeting, I raise a question inquiring whether the company is going to produce water or from where it would be bringing the water. I demanded that if the water is going to be brought from Jayakwadi Dam then the work should be done by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), he underlined.

The MP also made a comment on Shiv Sena's Akrosh Morcha taken out against the hike in prices. He said, " The people, who are in power have to solve all problems of the people. Despite sitting in power, the morcha is being taken out against spiralling prices of essential commodities and other goods. He also commented on the Central Government saying that the propagation of Rs 5 reduction is being made by hiking the petrol charges above Rs 100.

Privatisation of GMCH

" The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is on verge of privatisation. It will be the first privatised hospital in the state. As an initiative in this regard, a team of officers are going to visit the city for inspection in the coming week," pointed out the MP.

Do not commit suicide

Addressing MSRTC employees, the MP said, " The strike is nothing but a fight. I request you with my folded hands to erase the thought of ending life from your minds. It would not be going to affect the state government. It would be just a figure for them. I will raise your issues in Parliament. We will also seek explanation on the issue of MSRTC employees who had ended their lives."