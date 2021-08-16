MP Jaleel, AIMIM activists, booked for flouting Covid norms

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

MP Imtiaz Jaleel booked was with City Chowk Police Station for allegedly flouting Covid 19 norms.

MP Jaleel and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) office-bearer showed black flags to District Guardian Minister Subhash Desai, demanding the establishment of International Sports University in the city.

Assistant inspector of City Chowk Police Station Mohsin Ali Mazhar Ali gave a complaint against the agitators.

The names of those who were booked are MP Jaleel, former corporator Naser Siddiqui, AIMIM district president Abdul Samir Sajid, Aref Hussain, Sharekh Nakshabandi, Gangadhar Dhage, Azim Khan, Feroz Khan, Kunal Kharat, Anis Khan, Shaikh Babau Leader, Syed Azim, Zubari Khan, Abrar Patel, Abrar Bagwan, Anis Leader, Siraj Bagwan, Shaikh Nizamuddin, Abdul Hasan Hashmi, Azhar Pathan, Shoeb Khan, Azhar Chaus, Jaleel Patel and Matin Khan.