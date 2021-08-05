MP Jaleel demands to start RUB construction

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

MP Imtiaz Jaleel met the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Railway Board Suneet Sharma in Delhi on Wednesday, demanding to start the construction work of road under bridge (RUB) at Shivajinagar railway crossing.

In a letter submitted to Railway Board chairman, MP Jaleel stated that the State Government agreed to a 50-50 cost-share basis.

“The proposal is with the Railway Board for clearance. The issues related to basic railway facilities, pit line, electrification, modern railway station need to be resolved immediately,” he said.

Suneet Sharma assured the MP that the project would get clearance immediately to start the work. MP Jaleel also met the union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve for pending railway issues.

He also demanded that a joint meeting of all MPs of Marathwada and senior officers of the Railway Department should be held to clear pending works of the region.