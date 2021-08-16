MPs strength to be increased up to 1000 in LS

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

“There is a plan to increase the number of Members of Parliament (MPs) up to 1000 from existing 543 in Lok Sabha. The UP, Himachal Pradesh, MP, Haryana and Rajasthan are likely to be allotted 600 to 650 MPs posts while South and Purvanchal regions would get seats of MPs between 350 and 400. The objective is to have permanent Hindutvadi Government at Delhi on the basis of the strength,” claims Kumar Ketkar, veteran think and Rajya Sabha MP.

He was speaking in an online lecture on ‘India: Past, Present and Future’ organised by Loksamvad Foundation as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the country on Sunday. Former vice-chancellor Dr Sudhir Gavhane.

He said that the domination of a particular group in the country would create unrest in the country.

“The demand for independence from Kashmir, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Assam may be raised. The arrangement of seating capacity of 1000 MPs is being arranged at new Parliament which is under construction,” he asserted.

Kumar Ketkar said that because of progress, we could provide two times meal to 135 crore population, which was 35 crore in 1947.

Dr Sudhir Gavhane spoke on the development done in the country during the last 75 years. Dr Rajesh Karpe also spoke. Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings while Ganesh Mohite proposed a vote of thanks.