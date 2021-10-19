Aurangabad, Oct 19:

“Marathwada Railway Development Corporation (MRDC) should be established on the lines of Konkan Railway to solve the railway problem of the region. If not, the Nanded division of the South Central Railway should be made a separate zone of railway,” said railway passengers associations.

An important meeting of MPs of the region on railway issues will be held at the District Collector office on October 20. With the appointment of Raosaheb Danve on the post of Minister of State for Railways, the region’s people got great relief.

After nearly two decades, the railway meeting is taking place here. Therefore, all eyes of railway passengers associations are towards the meeting.

Omprakash Verma, the president of Marathwada Railway Vikas Samiti said that in the railway meeting, decisions should be taken on important railway issues pf the region, without narrow thinking.

“MRDC should be established here on the lines of Konkan Railway. Development of railway will take place at a faster pace if Nanded division becomes a separate zone,” he said.

Dr Lalit Adhane, one of the regular train passengers, said, “Aurangabad, which is the tourism capital of the State, has very important industrial estates like Shendra, Chikalthana, Waluj. Passenger trains which were halted in lockdown should be restarted.”

The railway demands of the region included completion of electrification from Parbhani to Manmad by December 31, 2022, and approval for Aurangabad-Daulatabad- Kannad-Chalisgaon railway line.