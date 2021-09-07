MSEDCL addl. Executive Engineer in ACB trap for accepting bribe of Rs 30K

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB, Aurangabad) has today caught red-handed an additional executive engineer (of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) Revanand Laxman More and one another, while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor, in Jalna.

According to ACB sources, the complainant is in the business of solar power panel installation. One of his friends has received the wrong electricity bill with a huge amount. As a result, the contractor contacted More, who then demanded the bribe money (as mentioned above). The complainant was in no mood to grease the palm of the MSEDCL engineer. He then lodged a complaint with ACB superintendent (Aurangabad Range) Dr Rahul Khade. Under the guidance of the deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Roopchand Waghmare, the police inspector Sandip Rajput and his team comprising Balasaheb Rathod, Digambar Pathak, Kevalsingh Gusinge and Chandrakant Shinde verified the complaint. More called the contractor with money on September 7.

As per the schedule, the ACB officials laid a trap and then sent the complainant with bribe money to meet More. The additional executive engineer told him to hand over the money to the driver of his private vehicle Deepak Ratan Nade. As soon as Nade accepted the money on the orders of More, the ACB officials arrested him. Later on, the team also detained More. The case has been registered with Kadim Jalna police in this regard.