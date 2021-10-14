MSEDCL to fulfill demands of officers

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The president and managing director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Vijay Singhal, has assured the Maharashtra Rajya Vidyut Mandal Adhikari Sanghatana that all the prolonged demands of the non-technical officers in the company will be fulfilled. A delegation of the Sanghatana met Singhal on October 11, and submitted the memorandum of demands.

It included that the vacant posts of the officers in the human resources, finance and account, information technology, legal, industrial relations and public relations department should be filled through promotions. The audit of the company, as done earlier, should be done through the C.A, ICWA, MBA (Finance) officers in the accounts and finance, and the internal audit department should be established for it. An inspection wing should be established in the human resources department also. The procedures in the system wing in the information and technology department should be regularized. The officials of the Sanghatana discussed all these demands in detail with Singhal. He assured that the department-wise prolonged demands of the non-technical officers will be resolved soon.

Director Bhalchandra Khandaeit, executive director Arvind Bhadikar, chief industrial relations officer Sanjay Dhoke were present on behalf of the company. Sanghatana president Sunil Pathak, general secretary Manoj Thavare, organising secretary Sanjay Khade, joint secretary Dharyasheel Gaikwad, women’s representative Namita Gajghar, zone president Ajay Nikam and others were present.