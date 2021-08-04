MSP announces literary awards

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The selection committee of the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) announced the names of the winners of the literary awards (Granth Puraskar) for the year 2020 on Wednesday.

The Narhar Kurundkar literary award was announced to adv Vijay Javle (Beed) for novel 'Lokmaat'. Principal M B Chitnis literary award-Dr Pramod Munghate (Nagpur) for novel 'Athrashe Sattavan Ani Marathi Kadambari.' Deva Jhingade's poetry collection 'Sagla Ultun Takla Pahije' received the Kusumtai Deshmukh poetry award. Santosh Jagtap's (Solapur) novel 'Vijene Chorlela Diwas' will get the B Raghunath Katha-Kadamabri award. Kumar Deshmukh Natya Award will be handed to Dr Anant Kadethankar's play 'Silman'. R J Deshmukh memorial award to Granthali, Mumbai for significant contribution in Marathi books business. The committee appointed under the chairmanship of prof Sheshrao Mohite selected the winners. Suresh Sawant and Dr Dnyandeo Raut were among the members. The R J Deshmukh memorial award were selected by a committee of K S Atkare, Jeevan Kulkarni and prof Rushikeh Kamble. The awards will be presented shortly or will also be sent home by post in case of any difficulty, informed MSP president Kautikrao Thale Patil. Vice president prof Kiran Sagar, coordinator Dr Dada More, treasurer Kundalik Atkare, Dr Ramchandra Kalunkhe, Dr Kailash Ingale and others were present.