MSRTC buses pelted with stones

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

In the backdrop of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees strike, two buses started from Cidco Bus Stand for Jalna were pelted with stones. It was not known that who threw stones on the buses. Meanwhile, one bus for Rajur was operated from Central Bus Stand almost after 21 days.

Four drivers and four conductors joined the service at Cidco bus stand on Sunday. Four buses were operated for Jalna, of which, two were pelted with stones. Stones were thrown on one bus at Cambridge School while another at near Shekta. Fortunately, no one was injured. One bus left for Rajur from Central Bus Stand, informed the divisional transport officer Amol Ahire.

Until now, 118 employees were suspended till Saturday in the district. The employees alleged that the administration has not given any concrete reason for suspension. The employees are agitating for their rights and have not breached any rule. They are firm on the demand of merger and they will appeal against the suspension, they stated.

Meanwhile, the employees on strike paid tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his death anniversary at Divisional Controller office on Sunday.