MSRTC employees firm on merger

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees on strike to press the demand of merger of the corporation in the state government read the Preamble to the Constitution and took oath to agitate with unity at the Central Bus Stand on Friday. On the other hand, MSRTC administration suspended nine employees and 18 employees joined the services on today.

After the announcement of the salary hike by the transport minister 17 employees and one driver joined the services. The agitating employees remained firmed on the merger and continued the strike. Four employees of Aurangabad depot and 5 of Kannad depot were suspended. Until now, 108 employees in the Aurangabad division were suspended, of which, 7 have joined the services, the sources informed.