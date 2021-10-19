MSRTC operates tourist buses on Pune route; Ajanta visitors disappointed

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

In a surprising development, the visitors complained of facing hardship as they are compelled to reach world heritage sites - Ajanta and Ellora Caves - by boarding Shivshahi bus or red-coloured bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Reason: The two airconditioned excursion buses - Shivneri, bought by spending a fund of Rs 1.80 crore from the District Planning Committee (DPC), for the tourists heading to Ajanta and Ellora, are operated on the Pune route.

It so happened that around 20 tourists, desirous to visit Ajanta, arrived at the Central Bus Stand, today morning. They got disappointed on learning that the Shivneri bus has been sent to Pune. Later on, the ST officials planned to transport these tourists in the Shivshahi bus. When the bus was getting late to arrive at the platform, many tourists boarded the red-coloured buses heading to Jalgaon and Bhusawal so as to reach Ajanta Caves. When the Shivshahi bus got arrived after some time, it proceeded to Ajanta Caves with three tourists only, said the sources.

Meanwhile, repeated efforts were made to contact the Central Bus Stand officials to know why the AC buses are operated on the Pune route, but it proved futile as they were not available to comment on the issue.