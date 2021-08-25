Mumbai man beats girl, forces for marriage

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

A man from Mumbai stopped, abused, and beat a girl on the road, forcing her to marry him in Pundliknagar area on August 9 afternoon. A case in this regard was registered in the Pundliknagar police station on August 24.

The accused Pravin Prabhu Paithankar (27, Wagle Estate, 28, Ramnagar, Thane) is the relative of the girl. On August 9, at around 4 pm, she was returning home on her moped. Pravin stopped on the road and forced her to marry him. As she refused, he abused and beat her. He also threatened her that if she will not marry him, he will not let her marry anyone else. He would throw acid on her if she approached the police. Accordingly, a case was registered at the Pundliknagar police station while constable Ravi Birhade is further investigating the case.