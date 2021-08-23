MUPTA demands hike in employees salary

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association (MUPTA) demanded that those daily wage employees who were directly recruited in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University be given a hike in salary.

There are 471 employees working on daily wages in Bamu.

In a memorandum submitted to the vice-chancellor, MUPTA office-bearers stated that most of the daily employees have been working in the university for many years.

“The employees appointed by the university were handed over to a contractor. This was a wrong decision,” they added.

Founder secretary of the association Sunil Magre, Dr Sambhaji Waghmare, Rajendra Jadhav, Padmakar Kamble and others were present.