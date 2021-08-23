MUPTA demands hike in employees salary
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2021 11:05 PM2021-08-23T23:05:02+5:302021-08-23T23:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 23: Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association (MUPTA) demanded that those daily wage employees who were directly recruited in ...
Aurangabad, Aug 23:
Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association (MUPTA) demanded that those daily wage employees who were directly recruited in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University be given a hike in salary.
There are 471 employees working on daily wages in Bamu.
In a memorandum submitted to the vice-chancellor, MUPTA office-bearers stated that most of the daily employees have been working in the university for many years.
“The employees appointed by the university were handed over to a contractor. This was a wrong decision,” they added.
Founder secretary of the association Sunil Magre, Dr Sambhaji Waghmare, Rajendra Jadhav, Padmakar Kamble and others were present.Open in app