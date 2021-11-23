Murder accused held after 7 months

Aurangabad, Nov 23:

The Cantonment police have arrested an accused Sanjay alias Sanju Golu Kale (28, Mitmita), wanted in a murder case, after seven long months, recently.

It so happened that Laxman Ragunath Chavan (resident of Mitmita) patted Sanjay on his back. This led to an argument between them. Later on, in a fit of anger, Sanjay stabbed Laxman with a sharp knife in his stomach. The incident took place in the Mitmita area on March 13, 2021. Accordingly, the police filed an offence of murder against Sanjay, but he was at large since then.

It so happened that the police, through informers, came to know that the accused Sanjay in standing at Ektanagar Chowk in Ranjangaon Shenpunji. Hence the PSI Dake and police naik Nagargoje reached there and by arresting brought him to the police station. The action was taken under the guidance of assistant commissioner of police (Cantonment) Vivek Saraf, police inspector Sharad Ingle and assistant police inspector Hiwrale.