Musician Ashok Patki – King of Soulful Melodies; Noted music director Ashok Patki is completing 80 years on August 25

Prasad Sadekar

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Ashok Patki has been known as an ace harmonium player for the last 60 years. He got an opportunity to accompany Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki in 1964. He become a favourite assistant of Abhisheki and gave music to many musical drams. His best friend Pandit Hariprasad Chourasiya gave an opportunity to him on All India Radio.

In 1968, well-known singer Suman Kalyanpur was searching for a good harmonium player. Patki was available and cleared the audition she took. Kalyanpur was very impressed with his Skill.

Patki accompanied Kalyanpur on 18 foreign tours for musical concerts. He can play tabla, bongo, kongo and synthesizer very well. In 1972, Patki gave music to his first melodious Marathi Bhavgeet, ‘Ketki Chya Bani Thithe, Nachala ga Mor.’ Marathi audience gave tremendous response to his maiden song.

Patki has scored music for 475 Marathi dramas and title songs for many Marathi Serials. Similarly, he has successfully created 8000 Jingles like ‘Zandu balm, Zandu balm pidahari balm,’ ‘Washing powder Nirma, Dudh Si safedi Nirma le aaye,” and ‘Dhara Dhara Shudh Dhara.’

Very popular song on national integration that Patki composed with Louis Bank, ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara to Sur Bane Hamara’ was made in 14 Indian languages and sung by two Bharat Ratnas Pt. Bhimsen Joshi and Lata Mangeshkar with Dr Balmurlikrishnan, Kavita Krishnamurty and other singers.

Patki has given break to noted singers Shankar Mahadevan, Ajit Kadkade and Swapnil Bandodkar. He also composed ‘Purab Se Surya Uga, Faila Ujiyara’ for the literacy mission which was very popular on Doordarshan. (Rashtriya Saksharta Abhiyan)

Patki received a number of awards as a music director.

The government of Maharashtra felicitated him for Marathi Movies, ‘Ardhangi’, ‘Aapli Manse’ and ‘Sawali.’

The then president of India Pratibhatai Patil honoured him with the 54th National Award for ‘Antarnaad.’ Here is wishing Ashok Patki a very happy birthday and healthy, musical life ahead.