Muslims observe Ashura with Covid protocol

Aurangabad, Aug 20

Muharram is observed by Muslims all over the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century.

In Aurangabad, processions are held every year on Ashura (10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar). Sunni Muslims organise 'Sawari' (procession), also called Majma, while Shia Muslims hold 'Matami Juloos' (mourning procession) on this day, but in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the administration for the second consecutive year did not grant permission to any procession. So, the day was observed in a very simple manner.

Muslims also observe fast on the 9th and 10th days of Muharram. There was a rush in the market on Thursday and Friday evening to shop for dates and fruits to break fast.

Every year, Sawaris from different parts of the city culminate in the vicinity of City Chowk, where they are welcomed by the police commissionerate and Alam Bardar Committee president or former mayor Rasheed Mamu. Shia Muslims also hold 'Mourning' procession here.

This time around, the committee had appealed to various managements of Sawaris to maintain the law and order situation and observe all the Covid protocols and guidelines. However, few youths tried to take out Sawari procession from Chelipura at 11 am. Tension prevailed in the locality for some time, but the security was tightened. City Chowk PI Sambhaji Pawar convinced the youths, who then got pacified and the incident got settled.

Meanwhile, Shia brethren organised a Majlis at Ashurkhana Salar Jung by following all Covid guidelines. Uttarakhand's Zakir-e-Ahle Bait Maulana Mohammed Sabri guided devotees. Later, a mourning procession was taken out in a symbolic form.

Anjuman Khademul Masumin's guide Syed Himayat Ali Zaidi, president Ajaz Zaidi, general secretary Parvez Jaffri, speaker Dr Dilshad Zaidi, treasurer Intezar Zaidi, Wasi Zaidi, Faiyyaz Zaidi, Najaf Hussain Jaffri and others were present on the occasion.