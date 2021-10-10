MVP expresses grief over apathy of the state government

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The members of the Marathwada Vikas Parishad expressed dismay against the apathy of the state government in solving the problems of Marathwada in an online meeting held on Saturday. Former MP Dr Venkatesh Kabde presided over the meeting.

In the meeting it was decided that an inspection report should be prepared after studying the damage caused by heavy rains in various districts of Marathwada and sent to the government demanding immediate help to the farmers. Secretary principal Jeevan Desai stressed that the state cabinet meeting should be held in Aurangabad. He also said that Marathwada Statutory Development Board should get extension and eligible candidates from Marathwada should get the rightful seats in government jobs in proportion to the population.

Demands were also made to approve the water grid in Marathwada, repair Isapur dam canal and to speed up the work of the dry port at Jalna. It was also decided to send a statement to the Chief Minister in this regard. Former MLA DK Deshmukh, Dr KK Patil, water expert Shankarrao Nangre, DM Reddy, Panditrao Deshmukh, Adv Vinayakrao Chitnis, Prof Vilas Sukale and others were present at the meeting.