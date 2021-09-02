Narrow escape for driver, cleaner as truck falls on court’s security wall

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

A truck driver and his cleaner who halted their vehicle near the security wall of Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court had a narrow escape as the wall collapsed in wee hours on Thursday.

According to details, the drivers of two 14-wheeler trucks carrying cement were confused about proceeding in which direction.

The drivers parked their trucks near the security wall of the High Court (N-4) and got down from the vehicle with their cleaners to enquire about the address.

Before they could learn anything, suddenly, the wheels of one of the trucks stuck in the ground. The vehicle (MH-34-BG-1286) turned turtle in the parking of the court after the collapse of the security wall.

Cement bags were scattered on the premises of the court. After informing the owner, the driver unloaded all cement bags from the truck and took the vehicle aside from the spot. Police inspector of Pundliknagar Police Station Dilip Gangurde said that a case was registered as no one turned up to lodge a complaint.