Nashik girl Rahi Suryawanshi recalls meeting Barbados PM Mia Mottley

Barbados became the newest republic after shaking off the British crown nearly after 400 years

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Nearly 400 years after the country became a British colony, Barbados has become the world's newest republic. Rahi Suryawanshi from Nashik recalls meeting the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley during the 16th Raul Prebisch Lecture at the United Nations, Geneva in September 2019.

Rahi had attended the lecture during her tenure as the Intern for the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Geneva. Sharing the details exclusively with Lokmat Times, Rahi said, "It was an incredibly inspiring lecture by the Honourable PM. After the lecture, my friend and I leaped out of our comfort zone to speak to meet this towering personality. I still remember PM Mia Mottley's words stating “We will find solutions to anything as long as we are ready to recognise the problems. We archive what we set our minds to but we achieve what we set our resources behind." Rahi, grateful to have had this experience, shared, "Here's a massive congratulations to PM Mottley and to Barbados as they stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II and became a republic in their own right. In her lecture, she'd also said that given the chance, we can achieve anything. I am hoping that we can echo her words in our actions too."