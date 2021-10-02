'National Apprenticeship Mela' on Oct 4

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, directorate general of training have organized a 'National Apprenticeship Mela' on October 4 at 11:00 am onwards at Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Aurangabad. The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) Magic cell will facilitate establishment registration to apprenticeship India portal for not registered candidates. For more information, one may log onto Google form, https://forms.gle/iAaSjnkfTY7BMknn9 for registrations. The organisers have appealed all to send your participants for the above event.