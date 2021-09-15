National banking conference to be inaugurated today

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

A national banking conference has been organized in the city in the presence of union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on September 16. The conference will be attended by managing directors of 12 nationalised banks. The conference will be held at a five-star hotel and will include meetings and discussions from 10 am to 6 pm.

The conference will be inaugurated at 10.15 am followed by a speech of chief managing director of Punjab National Bank. Dr Karad will speak at 10.30 am. Joint director of department of financial services Bhushan Kumar will give a presentation at 11 am. Managing director of State bank of India will give information on digital banking at 12.30 pm. A presentation on Mudra loan will be held at 1 pm. Visits have been scheduled for MIDC at 2.30 pm. The conference will conclude at 5 pm in the presence of leader of opposition in legislative assembly Devendra Fadnavis and union minister for state for railways Raosaheb Danve.