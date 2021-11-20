National Eligibility Test begins at 3 centres in city

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted National Eligibility Test (NET) at three centres in the city on Saturday.

The Testing Agency (NTA) will be holding NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20 and December 5 Computer Based Test mode for 80 subjects.

A total of 374 candidates of 87 subjects registered for Aurangabad city while 218 were present at three centres online on the first day today.

The subjects included Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Criminology, Forensic Science, Arabic, ‘Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace

Studies, ’ Pali, Tourism Administration and Management.

There are two shifts morning and afternoon as per the options chosen by the candidates. Each session will two have papers without any break. There will be 100 marks for 50 questions in the first. The second paper will have 100 questions, each of them carrying 2 marks.

Box

5 subjects test today

The candidates of Law, Psychology, Environmental Sciences, Performing Art (Dance, Drama, Theatre) and Physical Education will appear on November 21 at four centres of the city today.

Box

7 subjects exam next month

The test of seven subjects Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology and Sanskrit will be conducted between 15 and 23 December 2021. The examination schedule for the candidates will be announced soon.