National elocution contest held

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The Departments of Zoology and English of Government College of Arts and Science organised a national level online elocution competition on October 2.

Filmmaker Dr Sameer Khasnis and Prof T P Bhatia were the chief guests. Dr Vishal Talwar from IMT Ghaziabad, Pramila Chhabra from PSBA English School and others were the judges. A total of 33 persons participated in the competition from all over the country. College principal Dr R H Satpute also spoke.

Bhakti Muloakar Amravati bagged the first prize while Khushi Jaiwal from the same city won the second prize.

Sarang Ingle from SPI-Aurangabad walked away with the third prize. Shaikh Shagufta Naaz from Razivi College-Mumbai was declared a consolation prize winner. Dr Sangeeta Dongre was the convener of the programme, while Prabha Soni was the organiser.