National Law Day at Greenvalley School

Aurangabad, Nov 26: Greenvalley Montessori School celebrated National Law Day to commemorate the historic day when the constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution in 1949. School director Dayal Singh urged the students and faculty to make all-out efforts to protect and promote the spirit of the Indian constitution, which is the best in the world. Swati Shekhawat explained the Preamble of the Constitution, its importance and changes incorporated by the 42nd Amendment. Dipti Atre conducted the proceedings. Principal Urmila Kanwar expressed her views on the Indian Constitution. Ankita Gupta proposed a vote of thanks.