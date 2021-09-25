National virtual conference held on Impact of INNOTAL project

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

The Centre for International Relations (CIR) and Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) jointly organised an online national conference on the Impact of INNOTAL Project on Dr Bamu: An Exhilarating Journey from Dusk to Dawn’ on Saturday.

CIR director Dr Vandana Hivrale has given a brief overview of the INNOTAL Project (Integrating Talent Development into Innovation Ecosystems in Higher Education). The project began in November 2017 and was to end in October 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the project duration was extended up to September 2021.

She said that the project's objectives included supporting the uptake and mainstreaming of entrepreneurship education and innovation training in Partner Country Universities and promoting the integration of talent development into research and innovation activities in collaboration with external stakeholders.

Head Department of Postgraduate Studies in Law Dr Sadhna Pande also spoke. Assistant Director of HRDC Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey conducted the proceedings of the programme.