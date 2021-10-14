Navratri Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri

‘Siddhi’ is a Sanskrit term which means ‘perfection’. Siddhidatri is the amalgamation of two words Siddhi and Datri which also means the provider of supernatural power.

Maa Siddhidatri is the ninth manifestation of the Goddess Durga and is worshipped on the ninth day of the Shardiya Navratri. For these nine days, devotees observe fast, offer bhog, and chant mantra to please different manifestations of the Goddess Durga. The last among the nine forms of Maa Shakti is Goddess Siddhidatri who is worshipped on the ninth or final day of Navratri.

‘Siddhi’ is a Sanskrit term which means ‘perfection’. Siddhidatri is the amalgamation of two words Siddhi and Datri which also means the provider of supernatural power. According to the Markandeya Purana, Anima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakamya, Mahima, Ishitva and Vashitva are the eight siddhis. It is believed that if the devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri with a sincere heart, then all these siddhis can be attained.

Goddess Siddhidatri has four arms. She holds a Chakra in her right lower hand and a mace in the upper. In the left lower hand there is a conch and in her upper left hand a lotus flower. She is seated on a lotus flower with the lion as her mount. The Goddess Siddhidatri is capable of giving all sorts of occult powers and is also the possessor of 26 different wishes to grant her worshippers. As per legend, the Supreme God Shiva got all these siddhis by worshipping Maha Shakti. With her gratitude the half body of Shiva became that of the Goddess Shakti and therefore he also came to be called as ‘Ardhanarishvar’. Dev, Danav, Gandharva, Kinnar, Yaksh, Manav, all do worship Maa Siddhidatri and attain achievements.

Dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri form of Maa Durga, the day is also observed as Mahanavami in many parts of the country. This form of Goddess Durga showers knowledge which makes each soul pure. People can wear Red, White color on this day. It is believed that on this day, devotees should put all their attention towards the Nirvana cycle. By doing meditation in such a way, the devotees receive the power present in their Nirvana Chakra by the grace of Maa Siddhidatri. Nirvana Chakra is located in the middle of our skull.

On this day, a special havan is performed. After worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri, other Gods and Goddesses are worshiped and mantras from the Durga Saptashati are also recited to invoke the Goddess. The Beej mantra such as 'Om Hreem Kleem Chamundaye Vichay Namo Namah' should be recited 108 times while giving ahuti in the havan. The prasad should be distributed among the devotees present for the havan at the end.